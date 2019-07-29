Cameroon: CRM to holds press conferenceafter visiting party’s detainees

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement will hold a press conference today in Yaounde to give an update on the situation of some of the party’s detained supporters.

The press conference which holds at 14:30pm at the party’s headquarters in Odza, Yaounde seeks to denounce human rights violations witnessed by the party of some of its detained members, the CRM said in a communiqué.

“In view of recent events, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) invites local and international press organs to a press briefing by the 2nd National Vice President, Ms. Tirane Balbine Noah. The briefing is scheduled for Monday the 29th of July 2019 at 2.30 pm, at the party’s headquarter in Odza-Yaoundé,”the party said.

This press conference comes after lawyers of the party said the first vice President had been severely tortured at the Gendarmeriee headquarters and had suffered fractures on parts of his body.