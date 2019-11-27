Cameroon/CRM twin elections boycott: Michele Ndoki wants explanations from Kamto

After having accepted Maurice Kamto’s decision to boycott the upcoming twin elections, Michele Ndoki, vice President of the women’s wing of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has made known her decision to demand explanations from her party chairman.

Michele Ndoki has once again taken to her twitter account to announce she would request for explanations from the National chairman of her party, CRM, Prof Maurice Kamto, following his decision to boycott the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections.

“Go to the line. Now that my future in-laws have been sent away comma I will go to my father’s room to ask for explanations as to why this sudden change of mine comma that my fiancé and I may understand full stop.”

After Maurice Kamto announced his party would not partake in the upcoming twin elections siting shortcomings on the electoral code and the unrest in the North West and South West regions, many tongues were waging as to how Michele Ndoki who was vying for a seat in Parliament would react to the announcement.

Some hours after his announcement, the Barrister took to her Twitter account to say she had accepted her “father’s” wish.

Michele Ndoki is not the only party member who had wished to run for the upcoming elections.

CRM’s spokesperson, Bibou Nissack and Celestin Djamen had equally embarked on this race, but were unfortunately stopped before its start.