Cameroon: CRTV bids farewell to 66 retirees

The Cameroon Radio and Television Coporation, CRTV has bid farewell to 66 workers who have gone on retirment.

The retirees were given their farewell on Friday, February 14 during a ceremony which culminated with the presentation of New Year wishes to the General Manager Charles Ndongo.

The General Manager used the opportunity to call on workers of the Cameroon Radio and Television, CRTV to double efforts and remain united in order to achieve set objectives for 2020.

The CRTV prides itself as the heart of the nation and the leading audiovisual broadcaster in the nation and 2020 is another year to continue to prove the point with major events on the line, Charles Ndongo said.

To live up to the billing,the General Manager, outlined a roadmap for the year and called on the staff to be ready to go out for more wins.

He praised the staf of the corporation for their examplary and impeccable coverage of the February 9 Legislative and Municipal elections but urged them not to rest on their laurels because greater challenges lie ahead.

The next big challenge is the 2020 African Nations Championship which is already at the doorsteps with the draw set to take place today, Charles Ndongo said.

For a perfect coverage of the CHAN 2020, CRTV will deploy teams to all the three host cities and four sites, Charles Ndongo said adding that the coverage of this big event will serve CRTV as a dress rehearsal for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Do not think for a moment that we will be able to maintain our old and ugly habits and pretend to be up to the task. Each of us has to do self-examination and question what keeps us from achieving our best. And get rid of it very quickly,”Charles Ndongo said, adding that must look in one direction to attain their objectives.

The CRTV has sollicited the services of an international firm to reinforce the capacity of members of staff especially those who will be directly involved with broadcast signals for the tournament while an audit is expected to be carried out on the staff to know where to plug the gap, the General Manager said.