The Cameroon Radio and Television Corporation, CRTV is in a tug of war with the African Union of Broadcasters over the broaadcast rights of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The state broadcaster was unable to broadcast live Cameroon’s game agaist Rwanda on Sunday much to the disappointment of televiewers which led to the General Manager of the Corporation coming out to clear the air.

Charles Ndongo threatened to sue the African Union of broadcasters, AUB, as weell as the Confederation of African Football, CAF, over what it terms bridge of contract.

However, the AUB hit back on Tuesday with a release of their own disclaiming information CRTV had paid for the broadcast rights of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

The AUB said in a statement that the government paid the sum of 1.5 million Euros for the acquisition of the broadcast rights for the 2019 Afcon and other CAF competitions and stressed money was never paid for the qualifiers.

The AUB said it intends to meet Cameroonian authorities in the days ahead with all proofs to clear the air on the saga.