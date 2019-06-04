Cameroon: CRTV to launch sports channel on June 6

The Cameroon Radio and Television, CRTV will launch a brand new sports channel on Thursday June 6, management of the state broadcaster has announced.

The channel, first of its kind in Cameroon and the sub region will see the day of light after the project suffered several setbacks since it was conceived over a decade ago.

CRTV Sports and Entertainment will cover sports in its entirety on the national territory and beyond the borders as well as provide top class entertainment to its audience, head of the channel Simon Lyonga said.

Its first broadcast to mark the launch will be a football match between former Indomitable Lions against a team of journalists at the Ngoa Ekele stadium.

The channel’s first real tests will be the upcoming Women’s World Cup as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which the broadcast of all matches live.