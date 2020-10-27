Culture › Media

Cameroon: CRTV’s ace journalist, Mireille Lambo quits scene

Published on 27.10.2020 at 11h31 by journal du Cameroun

The death has been announced of Mireille Lambo Tiwa, TV and radio news presenter at the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV.

Acording to reports, Mireille Lambo died early this Tuesday October 27 at the Yaounde Teaching Hospital after a malaise.

Mireille is said to have taken ill last Thursday and rushed to the hospital. Early this Tuesday, she went into comma before sending out her last breath.

Her colleagues of the CRTV and other media are yet to come to terms with her sudden departure.

Mireille is known to have been a caring and understanding person who always shared love around her.

May her soil rest in peace.

