Cameroon Cup: Bamboutos de Mbouda To Play Finals with Coton Sport de Garoua

The two clubs snatched their qualifying tickets during the semi-finals which were played on July 31 in Douala and Yaoundé.

Cameroon cup will soon draw its curtain. Its final will oppose two of the most prominent clubs of the nations’ football. Coton Sport de Garoua over the years has proven to be one of the foremost football teams in Cameroon, usually winning the title of the national championship. The most recent being that of the 2022 season. And they will try to do the double with Cameroon Cup.

But it will be against one of the most popular clubs in Central Africa, Bamboutos de Mbouda. The Western region club is determined to save its season as, in the championship, the team could not finish on the podium. To avoid a dry season, Bamboutos have to give a smile to the supporters with a trophy. This is one of the motivations that allowed them to overcome their opponents of Avion du Nkam on July 31 at the Douala Reunification stadium, 2-0 during the semi-finals.

In a remote duel with Coton Sport de Garoua who played on the side of Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Coton walked in the footsteps of their next opponent by winning the game 2-0 against Union de Douala.

Even if the encounter’s date which will also mark the end of the sports season in Cameroon is not yet known, it can already look promising as much is at stake.