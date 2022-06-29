Cameroon Cup: Colombe Sportive Targets The Trophy To Save Its Season

This season, Colombe sportive du Dja et Lobo finished third in Group A of the MTN Elite 1 . A result deemed unsatisfactory for the club leaders whose voice was carried by André Noël Essian , Chairman of the Board of Directors. The objective assigned at the start of the season was to qualify for the play-offs. “Despite the commitment and determination, the Dove has proven to be a team lacking in personality with above all mixed results”, explains the club’s leaders. Even if everything has already been sealed for the club in the league, nothing is lost. And it is through Cameroon Cup that the team can save its season.

This is one of the announcements made by André Noël Essiane during the lunch he offered to the team the day after the closing of the national football championship, MTN Elite 1. For him, Cameroon Cup, which will kick off in a few days, is a great opportunity for the southern bird to catch up after a failure in the league. And that means aiming for the podium.

To further motivate the players to give their best to bring home the cup, the club’s board of directors took advantage of the meeting to make full payment of the victory bonuses for Colombe’s last matches.

At the end of this season, the top scorer of the club is Bertrand Mani with 20 achievements and the best passer, Gérôme Ngom with 14 assists.