PWD of Bamenda will hand over its title of winner of the Cameroon Cup in competition from July 09, 2022. It is after the draws for the 32nd finals which took place on July 01. The defending champion will be opposed to AS Réal de Bertoua. And the very recent champion of Cameroon, Coton sport de Garoua will face the regional division club, Sims de Bafoussam. Although on paper PWD of Bamenda and Coton Sport de Garoua start as favourites, previous years have shown that regional division teams tend to play dirty tricks on top division teams.

If there is a prominent encounter not to miss for this phase of the competition, it is the derby which will oppose the two reknown clubs of Yaounde namely the Tonnerre Kalara Club and the Canon Sportif de Yaoundé. Two clubs that have everything to play for. On the one hand, the TKC wants to save its season after its relegation to the second division and Canon which failed in the semi-final of the play-offs for the final of the MTN Elite 1.

This edition of the Cameroon Cup will therefore have two main issues which are on side the clubs which will try to catch-up their white and dry sports season and others relegated to the second division which will want to redeem themselves .

Poster of the 32nd finals of the Cameroon Cup: