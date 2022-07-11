Cameroon Cup: First Qualifiers For Round 16 Revealed to Public 

Rangers of Bafut, Canon, Racing, Astres, and Aigles among others overcame their opponents this weekend during the 32nd finals of the Cameroon Cup.

Canon vs Tonnerre Kalara Club. It was one of the top games of the 32nd round of the Cameroon Cup. For the simple reason that these are two of the most prominent teams in Cameroonian football. And the show held up. The motivation was there. Each team wanted to move to the other phase of the competition. Canon to redeem himself after failing in the playoffs of the national championship. TKC wanted to salvage their season after being relegated to the second division.

But, there had to be a winner and a loser. Canon Sportif de Yaoundé (kpa Kum) demonstrated that their remarkable and appreciated performances during the MTN Elite 1 were not a flash in the pan. At the end, 2-0 in favour of Canon.

A club that has been devoted to quickly erase its decline into the second division is Racing F.C of Bafoussam. The club overpowered Fauve Azure, 4-1. And his brother from the region in Dschang, Aigle Royal de la Menora, did better by taking over Espoir de Mode, 6-1. Also breathtaking is the victory of Stade de Bertoua (5-1) over Polytechnique de Bansoa.

The other match between the clubs of Elite One was Astres de Douala opposed to the Union of Sports Movements of Loum. It was the Brazilians of Bépanda (Astres) who were able to qualify, 2-0.

