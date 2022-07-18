Cameroon Cup: First Teams Qualified For 8th Finals Known

The first matches of the 16th finals were played this weekend with the qualification of teams like Apejes and Colombe.

This is undoubtedly one of the big surprises of these 16th finals of the Cameroon Cup. This is the elimination of Canon Sportive Yaoundé. As opposed to AS Lausanne, the gunners could not win. They lost with a score of 1-0. Hence, Canon will not be able to save his season. The latter is white and dry with zero titles won by one of the most legendary clubs in Cameroonian football.

Another surprise is the knockout given to the Panthère Sportive du Ndé by Apejes de Mfou (0-1). Panthère thus continues its poor performance that it showed in the league where the drawing club had not been its victory in the playoffs, would have descended to Elite Two. Panther of Ndé who used to look great in the Cameroon Cup has become a shadow of itself.

The full card was on the side of Mbankomo at the Technical Center of the Caf. Colombe sportive du Dja and Lobo strolled against Real FC Bertoua (8-1). The bird of the South can thank Bertrand Mani and Gérôme Ngom who each doubled. The other goals were scored by Divioka Didier, Bakar, Randy, and Ngangue Mengue

Another qualified for the round of 16 is AS Fortuna who took over Tout Puissant (3-0). The other matches counting for qualification for the round of 16 are played on Monday.