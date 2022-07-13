Sport › Football

Cameroon Cup: Posters of 16th Finals Published 

Published on 13.07.2022 at 16h45 by JDC

YOSA footballers (c) copyright

The Cameroonian Football Federation made known the various encounters scheduled for the round of 16 of the Cameroon Cup.

Football lovers will have a lot to enjoy in the round of 16 of the Cameroon Cup. The draw for this phase of the competition took place on July 12 at the Cameroon Football Federation. At the end of the latter, promising encounters are headlining.
For example, there is Young Sports Academy against Les Astres de Douala. Two teams that are used to fight for the title of Cameroon champion and the Cup. Another encounter that could give sparks is Bamboutos de Mbouda against Stade Renard de Melong or Panthère Sportive du Ndé against Apejes de Mfou.
For the next round, the combinations have already been predefined regarding the match tables for round 16.

