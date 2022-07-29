Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon Cup 2022 :Teams Qualified for Semi-Finals

Published on 29.07.2022 at 10h38 by Nana Kamsukom

fecafoot
cameroon cup upcoming semi finals

Gazelle de Garoua has finally put aside its demands. The quarter-finals of the Cameroon Cup 2022 were played normally on Thursday July 28th.

 

 

There will be no amateur club in the semi-finals of the Cameroon Cup. The small thumb, Aigle du Moungo was barred the way to the last four by Union of Douala. However, the bird of Moungo had managed well the 90 minutes of regulation time, imposing a blank draw (0-0) conceded to Nassaras Gamakaï who finally won on penalties (12-11).

In the semi-final, Union de Douala will have to prove themselves a little better. The club will face Coton Sport of Garoua. The reigning Cameroonian champion was stronger than another Elite One club, AS Fortuna (1-0). In the other matches of these quarterfinals, Bamboutos de Mbouda was afraid against Gazelle de Garoua (2-2, tab 3-1). The Mangwa Boys face in the next round Avion de Douala, winner of Renaissance de Ngoumou (1-).

Semi-final matches

Coton Sport – Union de Douala

Avion de Douala – Bamboutos

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 30.06.2022

Lake Baleng

Enclosed in the heart of the Baleng village in the West region, this lake, beyond its traditional value, is a real source of curiosity and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top