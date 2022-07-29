Cameroon Cup 2022 :Teams Qualified for Semi-Finals

Gazelle de Garoua has finally put aside its demands. The quarter-finals of the Cameroon Cup 2022 were played normally on Thursday July 28th.

There will be no amateur club in the semi-finals of the Cameroon Cup. The small thumb, Aigle du Moungo was barred the way to the last four by Union of Douala. However, the bird of Moungo had managed well the 90 minutes of regulation time, imposing a blank draw (0-0) conceded to Nassaras Gamakaï who finally won on penalties (12-11).

In the semi-final, Union de Douala will have to prove themselves a little better. The club will face Coton Sport of Garoua. The reigning Cameroonian champion was stronger than another Elite One club, AS Fortuna (1-0). In the other matches of these quarterfinals, Bamboutos de Mbouda was afraid against Gazelle de Garoua (2-2, tab 3-1). The Mangwa Boys face in the next round Avion de Douala, winner of Renaissance de Ngoumou (1-).

Semi-final matches

Coton Sport – Union de Douala

Avion de Douala – Bamboutos