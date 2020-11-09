Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Custom officers seize illicit fuel in Limbe

Published on 09.11.2020 at 03h18 by JournalduCameroun

A consignment of fuel has been seized in Limbe, South West Regionnof Cameroon by elements of the Customs Mobile Unit.

The consignment which consisted of 9000 litres of illicit fuel was seized on the night of October 29-30 during a control mission.

According to customs officers, the fuel was concealed in a consignment of puzzolan in order to safely transport it to the final destination.

However, the fuel was intercepted at the Karata control post after custom officers had been tipped of the fuel which destined for markets in the Littoral Region and beyond.

“We were able to intercept the fuel after meticulous investigations from the Limbe Mobile Unit. The fuel was packaged in 45 containers of a capacity of 200 litres each and concealed in a truck of Puzzolan,” the head of the Custom Mobile Unit said.

He however said it was still difficult to determine the origin of the fuel though the driver of the truck transporting the puzzolan was heading to one of the cement factories in Douala for supply.

The fuel seized has been handed to the Regional Delegation for Water and Energy for public sale to marketers who have the required license to commercialise fuel.

