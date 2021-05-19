› Life

Cameroon: Customs impound 30kg of gold at Yaounde-Nsimalen airport

Published on 19.05.2021 at 17h03 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
Custom officials have seized 30 kilograms of gold from a man last night at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

 

According to reports, the smuggler was about to fly with the gold which he had hidden in his luggage before it was discovered and impounded by customs police at the airport.

Reports say he was apprehended on board an Ethiopian Airlines plane en route to Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

The only information provided by customs officials on the identity of the smuggler is that he is a Cameroonian.

Gold trafficking is a common phenomenon in Cameroon.

6 out of 10 smugglers so far apprehended with kilograms of gold trying to fly out of the country happen to be of foreign nationalities.

Statistics from the Ministry of Mining have shown that barely 5% of the national gold production enters the formal circuits.

Reports say because of this illegal gold trade, production most at times is down.

Many are hopeful that with the creation of the National Mining Cooperation dubbed SONAMINES recently by Presidential decree and the appointment of Managing staff, the situation will be properly addressed.

 

