Cameroon: Customs impounds 100 bags of contraband sugar in Far North

Published on 26.05.2021 at 13h11 by journal du Cameroun

Elements of the Customs police in Makary, Logone and Chari Division in the Far North region of Cameroon have impounded 100 bags of sugar illegally smuggled into Cameroon.

The consignment containing the contraband sugar was intercepted Tuesday May 25 by elements of the Customs Mobile Brigade in Makari at the Maltam control post.

Reports from customs say when the bus was stopped at the control post, the drivers said they were transporting rice.

When the Customs officers payed keen attention at the consignment, they discovered it was full of bags of sugar, 100 in number.

They equally discovered 19 packs of non-biodegradable plastic papers.

The whole consignment was seized and the drivers arrested.

Later in the day, elements of the zone 2 Halcomi 3 operation impounded a consignment of 47 packs of unbranded wine, spaghetti and other food stuffs imported illegally.

Since the putting in place of the Halcomi operation months ago to intensify the fight against illicit trade, seizures perpetrated by Customs officers have been quite impressive.