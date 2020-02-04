Cameroon: Customs Officers intercept tonnes of illicit drugs in Littoral region

Elements of the Special Customs Unit for the fight against illicit trade dubbed HALCOMI have reportedly seized two trucks of contraband drugs in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala.

According to sources, the illicit trucks of drugs left Nigeria and were smuggled through Cameroon’s South West region before been intercepted in the Littoral region by Customs officers.

The operation which took place yesterday morning was successfully executed thanks to the collaboration of the Cameroon Marine and the Cameroon Customs Brigade in charge of combating crime, reports have said.

For months now, elements of the Special Customs Unit for the fight against illicit trade have been intercepting smuggled goods including fuel, drugs like tramadol and combat pills to name but these.

According to the Customs service, the move is to curb the inflow of overseas dangerous and illicit drugs and goods smuggled into the country.