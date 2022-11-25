Cameroon Customs Seize 600 Counterfeit “One All Sports” Shirts

In a statement signed on November 23, 2022, Edimo Design, said that a “young student of Cameroonian nationality from China arrived by the Turkish Airlines flight” of November 17, was arrested in possession of a “large batch of jerseys and merchandising countefeit One All Sports.

In its note, the official distributor of the products of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon does not mention the number of products seized but indicates that the operation was conducted by the customs services of Nsimalen in Yaounde.

EcoMatin reports they contacted the communication unit of the Cameroonian customs who confirmed the seizure of 600 shirts stamped Fécafoot-One All Sports. However, our source said that the seizure, the work of the Senior Customs Office of the Airport of the Littoral region, occurred “in the airports shop during a physical visit as part of the verification of the SAD No. SDLT22022IMP052818I of 22/11/2022 concerning the LTA No. 07146182846.

The agents and the inspector found the said items in a parcel and the importer was unable to justify his status as a partner of Edimo Design Sarl. To this end, the report of seizure has been drafted and the legal consequences are underway.