Cameroon: Customs Seize Nearly 10,000 litres Of Smuggled Fuel From Nigeria

Published on 08.06.2022 at 12h01 by Nana Kamsukom

fuel seized
Seized Fuel-Arcdhived image

The seizure took place on 6th  June 2022 at the Selou Semba customs checkpoint, an area not far from Mbé, in the Vina sub division Ngaoundéré, Adamaoua region. The Cameroonian customs officers discovered cans of contraband fuel hidden under a trailer carrying onion nets.

 

 

These customs officers speak of nearly 10,000 litres of fuel seized. But also mobile phones and tablets of Tramol, a tablet used as a narcotic. The smugglers from neighbouring Nigeria were trying to enter Ngaoundéré with their cargo.

This is the umpteenth capture by elements of Zone 3 of the Halcomi operation, which covers the regions of Adamaoua, the Far North and the North, with the city of Garoua as its base. A few days ago, customs officers in this zone seized 45 aluminium tubes used as inputs in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices in the vicinity of Banyo, in the North region.

The Directorate General of Customs has always maintained that the use of the Halcomi mission has contributed to the strengthening of surveillance activities on smuggled products.

Source: Stopblablacam

