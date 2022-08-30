Cameroon : Customs Seize Over 2000 Imported Phones

On August 28th,The Cameroonian customs officers, deployed as part of the Halcomi operation, seized a shipment of 2000 smuggled mobile phones on the Garoua-Ngaoundéré road in the northern part of the country.

Cameroon only collects about one billion FCFA of the potential 13 billion FCFA from the 4 million mobile phones entering the country each year, reports customs statistics. Custom say the documents presented by the smugglers indicated a shipment of fresh dates and kola nuts.

In order to combat smuggling of these devices, the government, as of 15 October 2020, tried to introduce a digital collection system for customs duties on mobile phones and tablets. This system required mobile operators to connect to a digital platform designed by the company Arintech, in order to allow the collection of customs duties on the terminals, by deducting it from the owner’s communication credit.

However, faced with the reservations expressed by mobile operators i.e limited technical characteristics of the platform and the popular discontent that arose from this project, which was practically aimed at transferring the payment of customs duties on terminals to users, the government had to postpone its reform.

Business in cameroon also reports that Agents of Limbe mobile customs brigade (in the Southwest) recently seized 2,685 cell phones without customs clearance documents during a search at the Mudeka checkpoint, internal customs sources reveal. This umpteenth seizure revives debates about the cellphone smuggling problems facing Cameroon.