Cameroon: CWA gets new exco for Bamenda Province

Members of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) across the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda, have re-elected their President for a new three-year mandate.

Agatha Loite, was re-elected on Saturday, August 21 during the CWA Provincial Congress held at the Holy Family Parish in Newtown-Limbe, Diocese of Buea.

Meeting for their congress, the CWA members drawn from the various chapters of the Diocese of Buea reviewed their activities for the past three years as well as their participation at the just ended NNational Convention which held in Ngaoundere two weeks ago.

Last Saturday’s meeting which held under the theme “CWA women, we are called to holiness” kicked off with a holy mass during which the women implored God to show them the direction to be mothers of the church.

Reviewing the activities of the year, the outgoing President said they CWA has been able to swell in terms of membership during her mandate but called on members not to rest on their laurels as more work needs to be done to bring in those who are still feet dragging and court other women in new parishes.

She called on the women to play their role as mothers within the Ecclesiastical Province given the present context by preaching the word of God through love, faith and charity.

After a review of activities from various chapters, the members unanimously voted the outgoing President, Agatha Loite for another three-year mandate as she promised to continue to move the association forward within the Province.