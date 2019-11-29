Cameroon: C’wealth, Francophonie, AU urge Gov’t to implement recommendations of MND

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretaries General of La Francophonie and of the Commonwealth have urged the Gov’t of Cameroon to put in place the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

In a joint declaration of their two-day tripartite visit to Cameroon, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Louise Mushikiwabo and the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland enjoined the Government of Cameroon to accelerate the process of implementation of recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

As far as looking for ways to restore peace in the two English speaking regions is concerned, the three guests reaffirmed the commitment of their different organisations to support the national actors in the quest for “ways to reach the necessary National political consensus.”

During their 48-hour tripartite peace mission to Cameroon, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Louise Mushikiwabo and Patricia Scotland held talks with the Head of State, President Paul BIYA and the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute. They also met with some political actors, religious leaders, youth representatives and other Civil Society Organizations.

These different meetings reportedly enabled them to enquire about the situation in the North West and South West regions, plus measures so far taken to restore peace in the regions.