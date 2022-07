This initiative carried out by the National Agency for Information and Communication Technology aimed at enhancing the ICT knowledge of these personnel so as to curb cyber attacks.

A three-day seminar on Information and Communication Technology titled, ‘State personnel: Vector’s of cyber security best practices just ended in Bamenda. Participants were heads of Regional, divisional technical services, and Public agencies in the North West.

The seminar organized by the National Agency for Information and Communication Technology (ANTIC) underscored the need to instill a Cybersecurity culture in public servants in a region where many lack basic knowledge while many others have been victims of cyber crime. Lessons taught were on cyber security, cyber crime, legal framework, respect for human rights, privacy, and data protection.

Participants were urged to take on digitization and innovative digital solutions to facilitate the discharge of their functions. Pr Ebot Ebot, General Manager of Antic delivered a message saying that digital innovations were conceived to help Cameroon leapfrog many of its development challenges by strengthening the capacities of stakeholders in the effective use of ICT tools.