› Sport

Happening now

Cameroon Cycling Tour: Clovis Kamzong Abossolo wins day-six yellow jersey

Published on 03.06.2021 at 18h02 by journal du Cameroun

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo (c) copyright

Cameroon’s Clovis Kamzong Abossolo of the SNH Velo Club is the winner of the yellow jersey for day-six of the ongoing International Cycling Tour.

Clovis Kamzong emerged as the overall best of the longest lap in the competition that took cyclists from Douala to Kribi this Thusrday June 3.

He covered the 156.6 kilometers stretch of road in 4hours 18minutes and 40seconds to top the general classification table with a total time record of 18hours 31minutes and 8seconds, 12seconds away from his first runner up.

Welling Sybren of Netherlands Global Cycling Team (c) copyright

On the other hand, Nertherland’s Welling Sybren won the lap after totalising 4hours 18minutes and 40seconds from the Douala-Kribi race course and a total race time of 18hours 40minutes and 39seconds, some 9minutes away from Cameroon’s Clovis Kamzong Abossolo.

Tomorrow Friday will be resting day for cyclists and the race is expected to resume Saturday.

Tags : | | | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top