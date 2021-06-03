Cameroon Cycling Tour: Clovis Kamzong Abossolo wins day-six yellow jersey

Cameroon’s Clovis Kamzong Abossolo of the SNH Velo Club is the winner of the yellow jersey for day-six of the ongoing International Cycling Tour.

Clovis Kamzong emerged as the overall best of the longest lap in the competition that took cyclists from Douala to Kribi this Thusrday June 3.

He covered the 156.6 kilometers stretch of road in 4hours 18minutes and 40seconds to top the general classification table with a total time record of 18hours 31minutes and 8seconds, 12seconds away from his first runner up.

On the other hand, Nertherland’s Welling Sybren won the lap after totalising 4hours 18minutes and 40seconds from the Douala-Kribi race course and a total race time of 18hours 40minutes and 39seconds, some 9minutes away from Cameroon’s Clovis Kamzong Abossolo.

Tomorrow Friday will be resting day for cyclists and the race is expected to resume Saturday.