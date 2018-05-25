Cameroon Cycling Tour finally set to kick off

The fifteenth edition of the Cameroon Cycling Tour kicks off on Saturday in Pouma, Littoral Region of Cameroon with cyclists from 11 teams from from Cameroon, Africa and the rest of the world taking part.

The 949,6 km race is divided into eight stages across five regions of the country; Centre, South, Littoral, South-West and West.

The team from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sovac Atura Four Ever of Algeria as well as last year’s winner Nikodemus Holler will however not be part of the race after pulling out at the last minute.

Apart from those, regulars like Bankla Banska Bystrica from Slovakia, Global Cycling from Holland as well as teams from France, Rwanda, Cote d’Ivoire, and Gabon will all be present.

Cameroon will be represented by the national team and the SNH Club led by Clovis Kamzong Abessolo who just won the Grand Prix de l’Unité in Douala.

The Cameroon Cycling Tour will finally hold after it was postponed due to lack of funds and almost forced the UCI to suspend Cameroon from the international calendar.