Cameroon Cycling Tour Postponed For Budgetary Constraints

Initially scheduled to start on October 2, 2022, in Garoua, the kick-off of the competition will be given in Yaounde as announced by the organizing committee.

Several factors concerning the organization of the 22nd edition of Cameroon cycling Tour have been reviewed. The cycling competition, also called the Chantal Biya International Grand Prix, is experiencing budgetary constraints. In this light, some adjustments have been done.

It started with a delay in the start of the tournament. The race according to the previously published calendar, was to start on October 2, 202,2 in Garoua in the North region. However, the budget allocated to the committee made this impossible. What is now planned is to start the competition on October 4, 202,2 in Bafia. The cyclists will have as their arrival point Yaounde, for a distance of 122.8km.

The other modification is related to the presentation of the competitors. The date to remember is October 03, 202,2 on the side of the esplanade of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium,m and no longer October 01, 2022. As for the rest, there is not much change. The race will cover a distance of 601 km covering three cities including Yaoundé, Ebolow, and Sangmelima.