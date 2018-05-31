The fifth stage of the Cameroon Cycling tour resumes today with the cyclists competing between Mbanga and Bafang.

At halfway stage of the race, this 121,5 km distance has always proven to be pivotal in the competition with a lot of strength and grit expected to climb the mountains in the West region of Cameroon.

The cyclists take on the streets after a day’s rest yesterday following the fourth lap of the competition which was won by Slovakia’s Martin Haring in 1h 55’41.

Frenchman Noel Richet maintains the yellow jersey eight seconds ahead of Slovakia’s Martin Mahdar and seventeen ahead of Brandon Downes.

The first Cameroonian on the general classification, Kamzong Abessolo is 1’31 behind the leader on the general classification.