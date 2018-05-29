The Cameroon Cycling tour resumes today with the fourth lap scheduled to be run between Douala and Limbe after yesterday’s pause.

The race kicked off this morning from Bonaberi in Douala as the cyclists will pass through Buea before reaching Limbe after the third lap was cancelled following heavy downpour in the city of Douala that rendered the tracks difficult for the cyclists.

However, the cancellation did not have any impact on the general classification as Noel Richet maintains the yellow jersey, eight seconds ahead of Cameroon’s Ngeh Martin and nine seconds ahead of the Slovakia’s Martin Mahdar.

According to the race’s commissioner Jean Pierre Coppenolle, the third stage of the race was cancelled in Douala after 10 laps because of the heavy rains which couldhave endangered the cyclists.

He later added that it was in their prerogative to cancel the stage of the race if they found out that the safety of the cyclists was in danger and that is just what he did.