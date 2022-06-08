Cameroon- Cycling Tour : Ride Suspension On Yaoundé-Mbalmayo Road

The caravan of the 18th International Cycling Tour imposes the suspension of traffic on the axes where it will take place. This will be the case this Saturday, June 11 on the axis Mbalmayo-Yaounde and Yaounde-Mbalmayo-Mengueme. According to an order issued by the Prefect of Nyong and So’o Pierre René Songa on June 6, traffic will be suspended from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm on the Mbalmayo-Yaounde axis on Saturday June 11. On the Yaounde-Mbalmayo-Mengueme axis, it will be Sunday 12 June from 10am to 2pm.

This measure, which does not apply to vehicles of administrative authorities, forces of law and order and those of emergency intervention, will be lifted once the caravan has passed. The Tour Cycliste starts its fifth stage this Wednesday.

Indeed, after the kick-off given by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the first stage was run in the streets of the city of Douala on 04 June 2022 over a distance of 123.3 km. On the podium at the end of this stage, Artuce Tella of SNH Vélo club Cameroon crossed the finish line first with a time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 33 seconds.

The second stage was run on the Yaounde-Ayos axis on 05 June 2022 over a distance of 118.8 km. At the end of this stage, Artuce Tella of Cameroon retained the yellow jersey, followed by Paul Dumont of Burkina Faso, Achraf Ed Doghmy of Morocco, Vincent Graczyk of Team France Defense, Didier Munyaneza of Rwanda, etc.

The third stage, 148.5 km long, brought the riders to compete on the Obala-Ndikinimeki axis on 06 June 2022. At the end of the race, the Moroccan Nasr Eddine Maatougui came in first place in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 46 seconds. The yellow jersey that was until then on the shoulders of the Cameroonian was snatched by Team France rider Vincent Graczyk.

The fourth stage was run on Tuesday 07 June in the city of Bangangté on a 129 km long criterium. Yordan Andreev, rider of Martgues sport cyclisme crossed the finish line first after 3 hours, 16 minutes of racing. In the general classification, Team France rider Vincent Graczyk kept the yellow jersey.

The fifth stage will be run on Thursday 08 June 2022. The start is given in Loum in the Littoral region at 11am. The yellow jersey remains on the shoulders of the Frenchman. 49 riders are on the start line.