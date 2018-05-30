Cameroon Cycling tour takes break today

Published on 30.05.2018 at 11h40 by Francis Ajumane

The Cameroon Cycling tour will observe a break today after the fourth lap of the competition that was run yesterday between Douala and Limbe.

The 75,5 km distance race was was won by Slovakia’s Martin Haring in 1h 55’41 ahead of Rwanda’s Patrick Byukusenge and Hungary’s Valentinov Radoslav Konstantinov.

On the general classification, Frenchman Noel Richet maintains the yellow jersey eight seconds ahead of Slovakia’s Martin Mahdar and seventeen ahead of Brandon Downes.

The first Cameroonian on the general classification, Kamzong Abessolo is 1’31 behind the leader on the general classification.

The cyclists get back on track tomorrow for the fifth lap stage which will be run between Mbanga and Bafang.