Cameroon Cycling Tour takes final bend on Sunday

Published on 02.06.2018 at 20h58 by Journal du Cameroun

Cameroon's 14 edition of International Cycling Tour

The Cameroon Cycling Tour comes to a close on Sunday with the final stage scheduled between  Bafia and Yaounde for a distance of 122,8 Km.

Arrival is scheduled at the May 20 Boulevard where the winner of the tour will be crowned. For the moment, Rwanda’s Uwizeyimana Bonaventure maintains the yellow jersey after the seventh stage that was won by Dutch cyclists Quaedvlieg Lars in 2 h 15’06- an 83,7km race that was run between Tonga-Bangangte-Tonga.

The first Cameroonian on the race was Kamzong Abessolo who finished fourth while the second Cameroonian Tekou Damien finished ninth. However, the latter is the best Cameroonian on the general classification on the thirteenth position 8’41″away from the race’s leader.

