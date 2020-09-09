Cameroon: Paul Biya replaces D.O. accused of killing girlfriend

The Divisional Officer of Lokundje, Ocean Division, South region of Cameroon, Franck Derlin Eyono Ebanga, 30, accused of shooting to death his girlfriend, Julienne Taba, 23, last July has been transferred to other duties, barely two months after his appointment.

The decree instructing his transfer was signed Wednesday September 9 by the President of the republic, Paul Biya.

Franck Derlin has been replaced by Christian Seraphin Manga, administrative officer, previously First Assistance Senior Divisional Officer of Bafia, in the Centre region of Cameroon.

Accused of allegedly shooting to death the young Julienne Taba on the 25th of July at his residence in Kribi, Franck Derlin Eyono was arrested and detained by the Kribi Gendarmerie Brigade and investigations opened to determine the real cause of her death.

Over a month after, nothing has been said on the case. The young Julienne was buried on August 29, with the family swearing to make everything possible for justice to take its course on their daughter’s “killer”.

It is worth noting that Franck Derlin Eyono Ebanga did not make up to two months as Divisional Officer of Lokundje.

The civil administrator was installed on July 11, after serving as First Assistant at the SDO’s Office in Kribi from October 2017 to June 2020.