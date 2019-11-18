Cameroon: Daphne receiving treatment after collapsing on stage

Published on 18.11.2019 at 14h41 by JournalduCameroun

Urban music star Daphne Njie is receiving treatment in a hospital in the United States of America after collapsing on stage at the weekend.

The ‘Calée’ singer collapsed on stage in Atlanta as she was perfoming on Saturday night and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

A member of of Stevens Music which produces Daphne confirmed the news and said she is up and spedily responding to treatment.

Several artists immediately went on social media to wish her a speedy recovery notably Maahlox, Coco Argentée, Charlotte Dipanda and Askia.