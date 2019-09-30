Cameroon: Day 1 of Major National Dialogue

Discussions at the Major National Dialogue without exclusion convened by President Paul Biya kicks off this morning at the Yaounde Conference Centre under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute with a heavy agenda for participants.

From 7am to 8am this morning, the registration of all participants which began yesterday on the Dialogue site continued.

The arrival and welcome of guests went on from 8am to barely past 9 which marked the end of installation of dignitaries at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who will preside over the event is expected at 9:50am after which the ceremony will solemly open.

Will then follow the welcome address by the Government Delegate to the Yaounde City Council, opening address by the Prime Minister Head of Government, adjournment and group photograph.

From 11 to 11:30am, the programme previews a coffee break, a plenary session and general discussions from 11:30 to 1pm and launch from 1pm to 3pm.

From 3pm to 4:30pm, plenary sessions will continue with general discussions and the organisation of commissions and election of bureau.

From 4:30pm to 5pm, there will be a coffee break, 5pm to 7pm committee sessions and the day will end with a supper break.