De-pigmentation Products Banned on Cameroon Market

A commission from the Ministry of Public Health went on the field on 31 August 2022 to confiscate all products which are not certified.

Three weeks after the report of France 24 which raised the veil on the subject of de-pigmentation in Cameroon, the Ministry of Health goes on the offensive. Indeed, a mission of the Ministry of Public Health went on the field on August 31, 2022 for the control and inspection of establishments manufacturing, storing, distributing and selling cosmetic products, food supplements as well as for the fight against fake drugs and illicit trafficking in pharmaceutical products.

This operation which is taking place in the Center, East, Littoral and West regions until September 9th, 2022, comes just a few days after the decision of the Minister of Public Health banning the manufacture and circulation of cosmetic and personal hygiene products containing hydroquinone and its derivatives, mercury and its derivatives as well as corticoids.

According to a report by Equinoxe Television, a raid was carried out in Bastos , at Carimo’s shop, one of the pioneers in the field of cosmetic stripping in Cameroon. “All these substances are harmful to health and are the cause of diseases on the rise such as diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure to name a few,” said Dr. Solange Kouakap, Inspector General of Pharmaceutical Services and Laboratories and head of the mission.