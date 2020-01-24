Cameroon: Deadline for special recruitment of translators extended

The deadline for the submission of files for the Special Recrutement of Translators and Interpreters into the Public Service has been extended.

The deadline initially scheduled for January 31 has now been pushed forward to February 28, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE announced on Wednesday, January 22 during a press conference.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken during an interministerial meeting in charge of the recrutement process which was presided over by Minister Joseph LE.

Since the recrutement exercise was launched on January 3, just over 47 files have been received meanwhile 100 translators are supposed to be recruited this year.

The first phase of the recrutement exercise is divided into four categorie : 70 places for senior translators, category A2 (45places for candidates with English as their first language and 25 for those with French as first language).

Ten places are reserved for senior translators, Category A1 of the public service ( six places for those with English with as first language and four for those with French as first language).

Finally ten places are reserved for senior translator-interpreters Category A2 and ten places for senior-translator interpreters, Category A1.

As a special measure , the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms revealed the age limit for candidates to apply has been moved from 35 to 40 years.

The written part of the exams will take place on March 14-15 in the four centres ; Buea, Yaounde, Garoua and Bamenda, Minister Joseph LE said.

The Special Recrutement of 500 Translators and Interpreters into the public service ordered by the Head of State will run for five years with 100 candidates recruited each year.