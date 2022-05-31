Sport › Football

Cameroon: Death Of Jacques Nguéa, 1984 African Champion

Published on 31.05.2022 at 11h39 by Paul Reinhard WANDJI

Jacques Nguéa
Jacques Nguéa, RIP

The retired Cameroonian international who participated in the Spain 1982 World Cup died last Tuesday, May 31 following an illness.

The Cameroonian football family is in mourning. Jacques Nguéa passed away at the age of 66. Taken from his home two days ago in an ambulance by the Cameroonian Football Federation for the Emergency Center of the Central Hospital, the former left-winger of Canon de Yaoundé, from the good old days, could not be saved. A few years ago, the man who was born on November 8, 1955, in Loum suffered a stroke.
His talent was discovered when he was playing with Ouragan Loum, by Emmanuel Mvé, then captain of the Canon, the winger said he was ready to join the capital’s flagship club, provided that he was found a job. The captain of the  Canon went to pose the problem to Clément Ebouh Fegué, then General manager of the Snec company, also a very influential member of Kpa ​​Kum, who approved this request. Jacques Nguéa was recruited in 1974 as a driver at Snec, where he spent most of his professional career.
At the same time, between 1974 and 1988, he will contribute to writing the most beautiful pages of Canon likely winning three African Interclub Cups, eight Cameroonian championship titles and winning the Cameroon Cup five times.
With the Indomitable Lions, he has 53 selections. Flying winger, he had a burst of speed that routed all his vis-à-vis. He could evolve on the left or right side with equal performance.
A discreet, affable and pleasant man, he spoke almost exclusively in pidgin.

