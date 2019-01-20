Cameroon: death prominent businessman sparks killings in Wum

At least six suspected separatist fighters have been killed in Wum, Menchum division of the North West region following a raid by security forces, sources have said.

The raid occured on Saturday January 19 as a camp belonging to the suspected separatists was captured and weapons destroyed.

The raid by soldiers was in response to the killing of a prominent business man in Wum by suspected separatist fighters in the area.

Alhadji Bala Dauda, prominent business man in Wum is said to have been shot and killed by the armed men on his way to one of his farms on January 18, local sources said.

He was heading to one of his farms where armed men had reportedly attacked the previous day seizing one of his cattles. It is in the course of heading to the farm to assess the damage that he was killed, a source said.

Alhadji Bala’s death has since led to widespread condemnation from the local population as he was an important investor in the area.