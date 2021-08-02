Cameroon: Death strikes National Assembly again!

Cameroon’s National Assembly is once more bereaved. The death has been announced of Hon. Isaac Ngahane, CPDM Member of Parliament for Wouri East, Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to reports, the Member of Parliament slipped away Sunday August 1 in a clinic in Cameroon’s economic capital, Douala after suffering from a brief illness.

Speaking to CRTV reporter, the deceased eldest son said the father suffered from a brief malaise. “He was feeling exhausted, we called his doctor who asked him to come along. We went to the hospital where they took his blood sample for a test. They found that he had a drop in blood and we immediately made arrangements for a transfusion. On Friday afternoon, we went back home. We had time to talk a bit although he was still feeling weak. We had to take him back to the hospital where he finally gave up the ghost…”

Honorable Isaac Ngahane was the President of the National Assembly Committee on Education, Vocational Training and Youths.

The active CPDM member died few days to his 67th birthday. He will be remembered for his active involvement in participative development and constant work on the field.

He is the eighth Member of Parliament from the Cameroon People Democratic Movement, CPDM to bow out during the current legislative year.

Those that preceded him are;

-Hon. Harouna Abdoulaye, CPDM MP for Mayo Louti in the North region,

-Hon. Bernadette Saraou, CPDM MP for Mayo Kani North in the Far North region,

-Hon. Yakouba Yaya, CPDM MP for Mayo Sava in the Far North region,

-Hon. Djibrilla Kaou, CPDM MP for Mayo Tsanaga South in the Far North region,

-Hon. Prince Mikody, CPDM MP for Boumba and Ngoko in the East region,

-Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, CPDM MP for Fako, South West region,

-And Hon. Marinette Ngo Yetna, CPDM MP for Sanaga Maritime, Littoral region.