Cameroon declared polio-free – Public health boss

Cameroon has been certified free of poliomyelitis, a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus.

The information was made known by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Wednesday June 17 in a tweet.

“I am particularly happy to announce that Cameroon has proudly been ceryified as a polio-free country. Bravo to the whole team led by Prof Tetaye and to all those who worked for this great victory…” Minister Manaouda tweeted.

According to the Health boss, Cameroon’s polio-free certification is the beginning of good news for the country.

This certification comes a year after Cameroon had one of its last polio outbreaks in Mada, a locality in the Far North region of Cameroon.

Government responded by launching a 90-day vaccination campaign to make sure the virus is killed from the roots.

The certification equally comes at a time when Cameroon like many other nations in the world is battling to contain the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue to make victims.

Polio is transmitted through contaminated water or food, or contact with an infected person.

Many people who are infected with the poliovirus don’t become sick and have no symptoms. However, those who do become ill develop paralysis, which can sometimes be fatal.

Treatment includes bed rest, pain relievers and portable ventilators.

According to reports, the virus has been nearly eradicated globally with only Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan still touched.