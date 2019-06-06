Cameroon: Defence boss on security mission to restive NW region

On high instructions of the President of the Republic Paul Biya, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo today Thursday June 6, 2019 embarked on a security visit to the troubled North West region of the country.

All through his stay in Bamenda, the defence boss will be accompanied in his mission by the high Commissioner.

Reports hold that Joseph Beti Assomo will have to remobilise Cameroonian troops and forward President Biya’s messages of encouragement to them.

The head of State’s envoy is equally due to encourage efforts meant to reinforce the relationship between the army and the local populations.

After Bamenda, he will make his way to Buea with the same aim.

Though the government has for more than a month now demonstrated the desire to dialogue with her own conditions, the crisis still persist and has even intensified in the two troubled regions of Cameroon.