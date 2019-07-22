Cameroon: Defence forces offer free health services to population in SW restive region

The military have offered free medical consultations to the population of Buea last Thursday and Friday at the Bokwango Health Centre in the South West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, the army amongst others screened patients with obesity, high blood pressure, HIV AIDS, eye problems, malaria, diabetes, to name but these.

They equally carried out some minor surgeries with patients going back home with the necessary medications needed to cure their illness.

Those whose cases required follow up together with those whose illnesses couldn’t be treated on the spot were given appointments at the Military hospitals for proper treatment.

Leading the health campaign was Colonel Eyenga Severin, Commander of the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade who said the job of the army does not only stops at the level of protecting civilians but equally ensure they are in good health to go about with their day-to-day activities.

The initiative from the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade has been applauded by the population of that area who were called upon to collaborate with soldiers, working for their interest.

Since the security situation degenerated in these areas, medical staff abandoned hospitals leaving patients with their fate.