Cameroon: Defence boss extends Biya’s words of encouragement to wounded soldiers

The Minister of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo has paid a visit to military personnel injured in the line of duty and currently receiving treatment at the Yaounde Military Hospital.

According to reports, the military men involved suffer from cerebral and vertebral complications and or physical impairment with some of them meant to remain that way for life.

Speaking to the war victims during his visit today, Minister Beti Assomo saluted their sense of sacrifice and service in defending the country’s integrity and conveyed words of encouragement and gratitude from President Paul Biya, commander in chief of the armed forces.

Before leaving the medical facility, the Defence boss urged for the strict respect of anti-Coronavirus restrictions so as to ensure the victims who are battling to survive from their injuries are not contaminated.

As far as the Coronavirus is concerned, Minister Joseph Beti Assomo enjoined the military medical personnel of the health facility to be morally ready should they be called to join the fight against the pandemic that has so far claimed twenty-two lives in the country.