Cameroon: Defence Minister warns soldiers against human rights violation in Anglophone regions

Soldiers have been cautioned to respect the local population in the North West and South West regions of the country.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo issued the warning on Monday March 18 in Buea while presiding over the installation ceremony of two senior military officers recently appointed by Presidential decree.

He called on the soldiers to be professional in the exercise of their duties in these regions and called on them to collaborate with the local population to restore peace and order in the troubled regions.

The Minister’s call comes just few days after the US 2018 human rights report on Cameroon accused the country’s soldiers of grace human rights violation in the Anglophone regions as well as the Far North regions of the country.

The government of Cameroon has always dismissed accusations of human rights violation while promising to prosecute and punish any soldier suspected of carrying out any unlawful acts on the local population.