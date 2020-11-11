Cameroon: Defense boss comforts crisis wounded soldiers in Littoral region

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo has paid a visit to defense and security forces injured in the course of the armed conflict in the Anglophone regions and the fight against Boko Haram admitted at the Douala Military Hospital in the Littoral region.

During his visit Tuesday November 10, Minister Beti Assomo inquired about the health situation of the wounded soldiers and wished them a quick recovery.

He then extended the Head of State, Commander in chief of the arm forces’ words of encouragement and gratitude to the war victims and saluted their sense of sacrifice and service in defending the country’s integrity.

The Defense boss equally thanked the medical personnel for the professionalism in taking care of the wounded soldiers and urged them to do more.

This visit marked the end of a joined security mission of the Defense boss to the South West and Littoral regions.