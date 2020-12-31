Cameroon: Defense boss to spend New Year’s Eve with troops in Adamawa region

The Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo is in the Adamawa region of Cameroon for a traditional two-day end of year working visit from this Thursday December 31 to tomorrow Friday January 1.

According to a release issued Wednesday December 30, Minister Joseph Beti Assomo on high instructions of the Head of State undertakes a two-day working visit to the Adamawa region starting from this Thursday in line with the six-year old tradition instituted by the latter.

Today’s visit will take the Defence boss to the Adamawa Governor’s office for a security meeting, then to the command post of the 33rd Motorized infantry Battalion in Tibati and advanced posts.

While in Tibati, Minister Beti Assomo will listen to the Head of State’s traditional end of year speech together with the troops before spending the New Year’s Eve with them.

His visit ends Friday January 1, 2021 with the usual award of epaulettes to some promoted military personnel in Tibati and Ngaoundere Garrison.

The choice of the locality of Tabiti for this New Year’s Eve with the troops is due to increase in the phenomenon of hostage taking for ransom and other criminal acts.

Tibati is the sixth stop after Kidji Matari in the Mayo Sava, Fotokol in the Logone and Chari, Mamfe in Manyu, Bossangoa and Bangui with the Cameroonian Battalion at the MINUSCA in the Central African Republic and Kye-Ossi in Ntem Valley.