Cameroon: Deido hospital workers risk sanctions for filming dying student

Published on 02.04.2019 at 02h00 by Journalducameroun

Medical personnel at the Deido District Hospital in Douala, Littoral Region could face severe sanctions for filming a dying student and sharing the images on social media.

Social media went wild on Friday after images of a student stabbed at the Government Bilingual High School Deido surfaced showing medical personnel seemingly interested in filming as others attempted to reanimate the patient.

This attitude of some of the medical personnel of the health centre has caused outrage with many calling fo sanctions to be meted.

The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie immediately condemned the attitude of some of these medical personnel and called for immediate investigations to be opened in order to throw light on the matter.

