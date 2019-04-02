Cameroon: Deido hospital workers risk sanctions for filming dying student

Medical personnel at the Deido District Hospital in Douala, Littoral Region could face severe sanctions for filming a dying student and sharing the images on social media.

Social media went wild on Friday after images of a student stabbed at the Government Bilingual High School Deido surfaced showing medical personnel seemingly interested in filming as others attempted to reanimate the patient.

Tout en désapprouvant vivement le comportement de certain personnel de l'HD de Deido, je voudrais témoigner ma proximité à la famille de la victime de cet acte odieux. Je viens de prescrire une enquête en vue de déterminer prioritairement les responsabilités dans cette affaire. — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) March 30, 2019

This attitude of some of the medical personnel of the health centre has caused outrage with many calling fo sanctions to be meted.

The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie immediately condemned the attitude of some of these medical personnel and called for immediate investigations to be opened in order to throw light on the matter.