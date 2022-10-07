Cameroon Demands 22 billion F Loan To Provide Potable Water 

The government turned to the Exim bank of India to apply for this loan in order to complete the Yaounde portable water supply project.

The minister of Economy and regional development, Alamine Ousmane Mey, according to the website dubbed Boulevard-Actu sought for a loan to the Exim bank of India. This initiative aims at going forward with the Yaounde portable Water Supply Project (PAEPYS). The loan amounts to 22 billion F.

The loan is said to ease the installation of a 348 km tertiary drinking water network in Yaounde and facilitate the construction of 29, 248 individual connections to the drinking water network.

It is to solve the problem of lack of drinking water in Yaounde that the government established this project in 2017. To implement this project, the government financed the first phase thanks to a loan of 399 billion F from the Exim bank of China.

Through this project, a production of 300,000 m3 of drinking water per day was foreseen; although the current demand for drinking water in Yaounde is up to 315,000 m3. Scheduled to be delivered in 2022, the Paepys will also supply other cities such as Obala, Soa, Ntui, Batchenga, and Nkometou.

Coupled with this is the construction of pumping stations in Nyom, a raw water collection station in Nachtigal, a network of pipes in Obala, a drinking water plant in Emana-Batchenga, and a transformer station. electric.