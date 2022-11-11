Cameroon: Deputies , Senators Open November Parliamentary Session

The 3rd ordinary session of the current legislative year started this Friday at 11:00 am at the National Assembly and at 4:00 pm at the Senate. Several files are on the table of parliamentarians.

Cameroon’s deputies and senators will return to the hemicycles of the Palais des Congrès this Friday, November 11, 2022. This is within the framework of the third and last ordinary session of the 2022 legislative year. According to parliamentary practices, this session is devoted primarily to the examination and adoption of the State budget for the 2023 financial year.

At the end of this 30-day meeting, the representatives of the people and local authorities will have decided on the amount of the budget in the finance law. The President of the National Assembly will then transmit it to the President of the Republic for promulgation.

But in addition to this central point, the two Houses of Parliament will undoubtedly debate other subjects of common interest. Through the mechanism of oral questions, the members of these chambers will exchange with the members of the government in the framework of the control of government action. This would be for example about the scarcity of domestic gas, water and electricity problems, the fight against epidemics and pandemics in Cameroon, the participation of Cameroon in the World Cup in Qatar, the thorny issue of accelerating the process of transferring resources and competencies to local authorities, etc.

The session will be marked by the opening speech of the Presidents of the Chambers Cavaye Yeguié Djibril and Marcel Niat Njifenji. The presentation of the government’s general policy for the next fiscal year will be another key point of the session. The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute, will undertake this exercise at the beginning of the session which will end in early December.