Cameroon : Despite CDC Crisis , Banana Exports Ups 24.4% in Eight Months

Cameroon exported 15,733 tonnes of bananas at the end of August 2022, against 12,651 tonnes for the same period in 2021, an increase of 24.4%, according to data published on September 6th by the Cameroon Banana Association.

This increase is due to a clear increase in production with all three main producers of the Cameroonian market. This performance comes at a time when the CDC is claiming F30 billion for 30 months of salary arrears. After two years of stoppage of activities due to the Anglophone crisis, a crisis marked by repeated attacks on its facilities in the South West, the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) resumed its activities in June 2020.

Assobacam reports that between January and May 2022, the company, which had resumed exports, marketed 8443 tonnes of bananas. In absolute terms, this volume represents three times less than the quantity of sweet bananas exported during the same period in 2018 (23,495 tonnes), i.e. before the suspension of its activities due to insecurity.

Starting with the company Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the market leader, which posted exports of 12,899 tonnes at the end of August 2022 compared to 10,683 tonnes a year ago, an increase of 20.7%.